DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning, integrated marketing and public relations agency, is proud to announce that Director of Business Development Jennifer Simpson Carr completed an executive education program in driving strategic impact at Columbia Business School.
Driving Strategic Impact is a program focused on the fundamental skill of consulting and structured problem-solving. Program participants worldwide exercise and hone skills to solve and manage strategy projects, enhance core skillsets, and collaborate with diverse teams. The course learnings are broadly applicable across business functions and industries.
"As an agency, we are committed to our team's growth and to providing innovative solutions that position our clients as leaders in their respective markets," said Leslie Richards, Furia Rubel's chief innovation officer. "We applaud Jennifer for her commitment to furthering her education and bringing new ideas to our team and our clients."
As the business development director for Furia Rubel Communications, Carr leads relationship management with prospective, new, and existing clients. She tracks market and emerging trends and assists the agency and clients with establishing competitive advantage, winning new business, and implementing strategies that impact long-term business objectives.
Jennifer Simpson Carr received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from East Stroudsburg University, a Graduate Certificate of Marketing from The University of Texas at Dallas, and earned a Mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers Business School.
Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
