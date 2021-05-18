MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daughter of Destiny: Final Victory": a significant read about a woman's journey of faith and prayers that strengthen her mind and soul to overcome trials and adversities. "Daughter of Destiny: Final Victory" is the creation of published author Jennifer Thomas, a visionary, a customer services associate, a motor coach operator, a semitrailer truck operator, a taxi cab driver, a writer, and a modern-day Samaritan humanitarian and philanthropist.
Thomas shares, "Daughter of Destiny: Final Victory is the culmination of various trials and tribulations and ultimate victory. Take a journey into the lessons, revelations, and blessings of a woman after God's own heart. You will learn ways to overcome barriers such as fear, self-doubt, tested faith, rejection, bullying, and social chaos. You will learn how to pray your way through life's most difficult circumstances and how to practice patience and humility in the face of adversity.
"The Holy Bible teaches us that 'we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of the world, against spiritual wickedness in high places' (Eph. 6:12 KJV). In this final Daughter of Destiny, it would help you focus your attention on ways to prepare for spiritual warfare. You will be to 'put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil' (Eph. 6:11KJV). Peace and freedom await those who stand firm in the midst of arduous battles."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Thomas's new book shares illuminating ways to prepare for spiritual welfare as life is a difficult test and it is only through prayers and faith in God that one can stand against evil temptations.
