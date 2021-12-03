MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Knit Together": a heartwarming children's tale with an important message. "Knit Together" is the creation of published author Jennifer Vaughn, a loving wife and mother who serves as an associate and youth pastor at The Father's House in Oregon.
Vaughn shares, "How do we put into words how much God loves us? How much He cares about every detail, every gifting, and every plan He has for us? He gives us experiences to help us understand His infinite love for us—which, even then, is more than we can ever think or imagine. In our everyday life, He reveals to us how great His love is. Knit Together is a story of how God can use our daily experiences to show us how much He loves and cares for us. God knit together every detail of everyone. You are perfect to Him as so are His masterpiece. 'For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. 'I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well' (Psalms 139:13–14)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Vaughn's new book will delight young reader's imaginations as they engage with a charming narrative.
Vaughn's heart to share God's love with young believers is apparent within the pages of this delightful work.
