"Within the Circle of Light" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Williams Justice is a creative and enjoyable collection of spiritually-based poems, reflections, and short stories.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Within the Circle of Light": a heartfelt appreciation of God's promise to all. "Within the Circle of Light" is the creation of published author Jennifer Williams Justice.
Williams Justice shares, "Within the Circle of Light is what I call the place where I go to meet with the Lord.
"Let me share with you some of the miracles that have happened in my life, the prayers that I have prayed and had answered, and a deeper understanding of the Lord's love for us all.
"Meet Ivy the Dragon and go with her on a journey for the truth about the shepherd in the mountains.
"Discover the story of salvation in rhyme and the secret of a run-down shack by a very old tree.
"Through these enjoyable, uplifting, and thought-provoking short stories, poems, parables, and real-life lessons learned during my walk with the Lord Jesus, I have been encouraged, and you will be too."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Williams Justice's new book will encourage and entertain as readers from any background consider the spiritual message within each installment.
Williams Justice shares in hopes of empowering others to embrace a life of faith and nurture a strong connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Within the Circle of Light" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Within the Circle of Light," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing