MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rebound, Return, Restore": an engaging exploration of salvation. "Rebound, Return, Restore" is the creation of published author Jeremiah Sinsheimer, a loving husband and father of five who is the senior pastor of Good News Christian Church in Westminster, Colorado.
Sinsheimer shares, "Rebound, Return, Restore reveals one of the most beautiful stories of redemption. Most people feel like they have gone too far for God to redeem them. Yet one of the oldest stories in the Bible shows us that this is not the case.
"If you feel like you could never bounce back from your past mistakes, like it's too late to return to a right relationship with Christ, and He could never restore all that was lost, then this is the book for you! Don't be bound by your past and don't give up on your future. Come back to a place of hope found in Christ.
"This book helps you to return to a place of peace and hope in Christ and empowers you to live a life that is no longer hindered by your mistakes or failures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremiah Sinsheimer's new book encourages readers that, no matter what, Jesus is always there waiting.
Sinsheimer shares an encouraging and positive outlook on active faith and the importance of continually seeking and trusting in Christ.
View a synopsis of "Rebound, Return, Restore" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rebound, Return, Restore" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rebound, Return, Restore," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing