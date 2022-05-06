"The Nook" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jeremy and Brooklyn Carty is a vibrant narrative that examines the limitations faced by many who find themselves wrapped up in the digital world as the beauty of the real world passes by.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Nook": a charming tale of adventure and God's beautiful creation. "The Nook" is the creation of published authors Jeremy and Brooklyn Carty, a loving father-daughter duo. Jeremy serves as a firefighter and has had the opportunity to serve in the United States Air Force Reserves for the last ten years. Brooklyn, an elementary school student, has a passion for softball.
Jeremy and Brooklyn Carty share, "Maya is about to embark on a trip with her parents that, in her eyes, seems nonadventurous and boring. But she is missing out on something that her parents can see that she cannot. Take a drive, boat ride, and get on a train with Maya and her parents from Dublin, Ireland, to Paris, France, for one spectacular adventure. If you have ever felt like technology is consuming your loved ones, then this adventure will give you a way to reconnect with the world and just how beautiful it is. The nook is a magical garden that can take how you view the world and bring it back to life with a love and deep appreciation for all it contains. We all have places like the nook that we should share with our children, and that is exactly what Brian and Bella did for their daughter. They had a special place in their hearts that reconnected them with the world, and they wanted their daughter to also have that magic in her life, so that way her phone was not a distraction from discovering all the beauty that this world has to offer. If some of your favorite spots just so happen to be a waterfall, a plane ride to New York City, or a trip to your favorite beach, it is important to let our children find the joy in this world and create their own magic based on what we show them. Now be ready for the magic your kids, nephews, nieces, or friend's kids will find when they enter the garden and read The Nook."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy and Brooklyn Carty's new book imparts an important message of appreciating the world.
Balancing an important life lesson with a fun adventure, readers will discover a message of appreciation for the beauty of the world within the pages of this charming narrative.
