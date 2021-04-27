MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Staircase": a bewitching tale. "The Staircase" is the creation of published author, Jeriann Kelley, a military wife, loving mother and grandmother, and graduate of technical school who enjoys American history and knitting among other activities.
Kelley shares, "Feeling so lucky to move into such a grand home, the family excitedly looked forward to a new chapter in their lives that beautiful autumn season. After all, a home is a haven and a shelter from the storm, or is it? For one unsuspecting family, this house had a storm brewing on its inside. What or who exactly was dwelling in this house? Delve into their story of odd occurrences and a genuine desire for a peaceful existence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeriann Kelley's new book is a fascinating journey through the author's formative years dealing with the supernatural.
Readers will be delighted by the tale told by Kelley all these years later. With a reminiscent, yet respectful, tone, the author recounts the many experiences she, and family, recall from living in their childhood home.
View a synopsis of "The Staircase" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Staircase" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Staircase", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing