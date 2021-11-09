MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Is This Jesus?: What the Word of God Says about the Word of God": a potent resource for any Bible study group or individual. "Who Is This Jesus?: What the Word of God Says about the Word of God" is the creation of published author Jermaine Mack, a devoted member of the Greater Wayside Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Elkhart, Indiana. Mack has taught multiple adult and children classes, as well as served in their missions department. He is currently serving as the missions president of the church, where they have served free meals to the community and offered a food-assistance program known as the Feed-a-Family Program. In 2006, while attending Ball State University, Mack was one of many college students from across the nation blessed with the opportunity to serve survivors of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a campus ministry known as The Impact Movement over spring break.
Mack shares, "This book is an easy-to-read concordance dedicated to Jesus throughout the Bible. It focuses on references to Jesus found throughout each New Testament book, and it includes a section with many Old Testament references to Jesus. This concordance contains a features section for each New Testament book and the Old Testament section about Jesus that includes features such as his words, his miracles, and events from his life. There is a garden to the grave feature for each of the gospels so readers can easily reference the scriptures about Jesus's sacrificial love as he died for the sins of the world. The book is designed to be a study tool to help readers learn more about Jesus through the scriptures about him. Each reference to Jesus showing the readers a little more about his character and his everlasting love for them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jermaine Mack's new book is a unique guide to studying what the Bible has to say about Jesus Christ.
Mack's love of teaching others and spreading God's Word are apparent within the pages of this helpful tool.
