MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 -- "365 Ways to Praise God": a potent reminder of the joy many can find through devoted worship. "365 Ways to Praise God" is the creation of published author Jerrold Lloyd Nichols, a loving husband and father of four with ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Nichols was the eighth of eleven children born to loving parents in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served congregations in seven states over a sixty-year ministry.
Nichols shares, "365 Ways to Praise God is a book with a narrow focus—namely, to praise God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. This is achieved by meditating on the names of God. I like to think that I have presented you with 365 nicknames for God. It is true the Trinity is identified in the Bible with a plethora of names in addition to God, such as Lord, Jehovah, Messiah, King, Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Jesus, Immanuel, Rabbi, Son of man, etc. The names suggested here open a vista of concepts that will identify the character or nature or other attributes of our majestic God. The suggested names attached to each person of the Trinity will provide you the opportunity to think about our great God in ways you may not have thought of before. As you meditate on these descriptive names, you will come to a deeper understanding of just who our Triune God is, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerrold Lloyd Nichols's new book will engage and inspire as readers discover a series of simple and effective worship phrases.
Nichols draws from a lifetime of devoted faith in hopes of encouraging others to nurture a strong connection to God.
