MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three Decisions": a fun and encouraging message of God's love. "Three Decisions" is the creation of published author Jerry Betz.
Betz shares, "This book is based on my own experiences in life. It is a book of fiction, but the characters are all based on other people I knew and still know. The woman's father was a carpenter and had his own business. My mother's father was also a carpenter. He never had his own business but was a good carpenter. The man in the book had a father who was a tire builder for the firestone plant. My father's father was a tire builder for firestone and he retired.
"I am also just like the character David as I am the middle child. I have an older brother and I had a younger brother, but he passed away in 1995. He was a believer in Messiah Yeshua, and I know I will see him again in heaven. The character Keren worked and ran a wig shop. My mother worked in a wig shop, and she styled hair at our house for my grandmother and her sister and other women who couldn't afford to pay for a hairstylist.
"I wanted to put some of my own life experiences in this book. Like David having a speech problem, I had a speech problem and I took speech therapy when I was a young boy. I was made fun of. I overcame that speech problem. Even though I still have a hard time saying some words, I can talk much better than I did.
"The main thing I wish for all readers to know is that the best decision anyone can make is to accept Yeshua Hamashiach into their lives. He is the Savior of the world, and He is coming back soon. So if anybody reading this book didn't know Him as their personal Messiah, I hope and pray that you get to know Him on this personal level."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Betz's new book takes readers on a journey of personal and spiritual growth as a cast of affable characters experience the peaks and valleys of life.
Betz draws from personal experiences to present this enjoyable and uplifting fiction.
