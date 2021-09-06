MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Aging with Joy and Impact: A Practical Spiritual Guide for Baby Boomers": an important reminder that God is love and mercy. "Aging with Joy and Impact: A Practical Spiritual Guide for Baby Boomers" is the creation of published author Jerry Black, a loving husband and father who has been a corporate attorney, a leadership trainer, and an MBTI® master practitioner, and has provided significant time contributions to church, community, and non-profit activities.
Black shares, "If you belong to the baby boomer generation,—and there are seventy-six million of us—this book is targeted at you. Whether you attend church or not, this book is for you. If you grew up fearing an angry God and hell if you sinned, this book is for you. If you have that Catholic, Jewish, or other guilts about life, you will find this book comforting, reassuring, and encouraging. If retirement today leaves you feeling unwanted, unneeded, or without purpose, this book is for you.
Belonging to a religion and attending services has been a way for many to check something off their 'get-to-heaven' list. Going through the motions might fool our brains but not our hearts. As baby boomers (1946–1964), most of us were brought up in a religious environment that stressed obeying all the rules, or an angry God would send us to hell. As imperfect human beings, this formula did not work well for us. Guilt has flourished for decades in many religions that turned us into mechanical law observers, missing the central facet of religion that God is love and mercy, and Jesus is our model."
Black has expanded on the two—actually three—great commandments to give you practical applications on how, in the "third half" of your spiritual life, you can find joy in your heart and positively impact others. Enjoy his story as well as the stories of sixteen other seniors who have found joy while making positive impact on others.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Black's new book is an engaging opportunity for spiritual realignment and continued growth in the later years of life.
Black offers a fresh and encouraging outlook on spiritual life to many who grew up with the concept of an angry or vengeful God in this inspiring work.
