MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sami's Path": a brilliant novel that charts 13-year-old Sami's journey out of abuse, and how she blossomed into a whole new person after a kind samaritan decides to raise her as his own. "Sami's Path" is the creation of published author Jerry Fowler, a radio disc jockey and award-winning public speaker. He is a God-fearing husband, father, grandfather, and retired air force enlisted man.
Fowler shares, "Sami is a very abused girl of thirteen when she first meets Mr. Terry. He saves her from it and raises her as his own. This is at its core a violent trip through a violent world and the growth and saving grace that come from it and a story of a young girl that grows into something phenomenal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Fowler's new book shows how a person can be another's saving grace just by choosing the path of kindness. It strikingly demonstrates just how far an act of charity can really mean for a person in need.
View a synopsis of "Sami's Path" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sami's Path" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sami's Path," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
