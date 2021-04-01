MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sami's Path": a brilliant novel that charts 13-year-old Sami's journey out of abuse, and how she blossomed into a whole new person after a kind samaritan decides to raise her as his own. "Sami's Path" is the creation of published author Jerry Fowler, a radio disc jockey and award-winning public speaker. He is a God-fearing husband, father, grandfather, and retired air force enlisted man.

Fowler shares, "Sami is a very abused girl of thirteen when she first meets Mr. Terry. He saves her from it and raises her as his own. This is at its core a violent trip through a violent world and the growth and saving grace that come from it and a story of a young girl that grows into something phenomenal."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Fowler's new book shows how a person can be another's saving grace just by choosing the path of kindness. It strikingly demonstrates just how far an act of charity can really mean for a person in need.

View a synopsis of "Sami's Path" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Sami's Path" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sami's Path," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.