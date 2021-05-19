MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are Already Dead": a sympathetic literary piece speaking to individuals who are afraid of death, to those who may not know there is a God who loves them unconditionally, and because of His sacrifice can have true peace about death and their eternity. "You Are Already Dead" is the creation of published author Jerry Lee Johnson, a spirit-filled follower of God who lives in Seattle, Washington with his family. He has no formal training in writing, but through God's guidance, he was able to pen this therapeutic work.
Johnson shares, "People all around us are dying everyday. People who have no hope, no understanding, and no assurance of what will happen to them when they take their final breath in this world. Countless people live in the paralyzing fear of death, fear of their unknown eternal destiny. It is an unfortunate fact that in this very unpredictable world we live in, none of us are guaranteed to still be alive tomorrow! You are going to die! I am going to die! And it could even be today! That fabled grim reaper is going to come knocking at your door! You may be asking yourself, 'If this were to actually happen, what would really happen to me? Would I go to heaven? Would I go to hell? Would I just float off into the cosmos? Would I be reincarnated and get a do over? Or do I just go into blackness and cease to exist?' You may ask all these questions, but in reality, you just don't know for sure! We are all like flowers that bloom for a little while and then are gone. This life is very short, but our eternity is forever. So let me ask you the most important question anyone could ever ask. If you're honest, this is a question you and virtually every person who has ever lived has asked at some point in their lives. If you were to die today, do you know for certain what will happen to you? Do you know for certain where you will spend your eternity? Will you go to a fiery hell and be tortured for all eternity? Or will you spend it in the joy, the peace and the beauty of heaven? What if I were to tell you, you can know for certain? You can know what will happen to you when you do actually die! What if I were to tell you, you do not have to fear death? You don't have to live in that crippling fear another day! What if I were to tell you, you actual have the choice where you will spend eternity? Wouldn't that be an awesome thing to know? Not to have to live in the fear of death anymore! You Are Already Dead was written to give you hope and a purpose for your life and your eternity! To give you the information and the understanding you need that can take all that fear away today! How much peace would that kind of knowledge and understanding give to those multitudes of people who live in that paralyzing fear? How much peace would that knowledge give to you?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Lee Johnson's new book serves to guide the reader on how to remove the fear of death. This eye-opening publication presents choices on where one desires to spend their eternal life.
View a synopsis of "You Are Already Dead" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "You Are Already Dead" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You Are Already Dead," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
