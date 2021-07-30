MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Only You And God Knows You: 'I don't understand the Bible, but I do understand God and life.'": an inspiring collection of thoughtful narratives. "Only You And God Knows You: 'I don't understand the Bible, but I do understand God and life.'" is the creation of published author Jerry Manukin, a loving husband and father who has owned and operated a ten-lane bowling center for sixty-two years.
Manukin shares, "It was not easy, God knowing me, as the world puts you to a test on the daily basis. I have stumbled at times and even denounced God a few times, but in my heart and soul, he forgave me, and I continued my life a better person. I believe all of us are put on this earth to better our lives and others, and when we return, we will pick up where we left off. As I've often said, take care of your body; it is a loaner and belongs to God, and he returns it to dust and gives you a new body, but you will have to keep your soul. If all goes as God planned, I will be reborn, and my soul will return to Earth, and I will again be among the living. (Remember, all lives are important. Maintain your self-respect.) May God guide all of you with his wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Manukin's new book is a personal exploration of the author's faith.
Manukin presents a series of writings that he feels were directly inspired by Simon Peter during moments of religious reflection.
View a synopsis of "Only You And God Knows You: 'I don't understand the Bible, but I do understand God and life.'" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Only You And God Knows You: 'I don't understand the Bible, but I do understand God and life.'" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Only You And God Knows You: 'I don't understand the Bible, but I do understand God and life.'," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing