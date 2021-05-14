MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revelation: First Vision Son of Man: The Seven Churches": an edifying tome of passages written to bring great understanding of the Christian faith and allow individuals to build a stronger relationship with God. "Revelation: First Vision Son of Man: The Seven Churches" is the creation of published author Jerry Whitehead, a Christian author who has a strong faith in God and Jesus Christ.
Whitehead writes, "This book is focused on Jesus's message to the seven churches. It's as relevant to us today as it was in John's day. In Revelation 1:3, Jesus says to keep the things that are written in it.
"Ask yourself, 'What do you know about what Jesus Christ wants for you to do?' You may say, 'I believe, I ask forgiveness of my sins, go to church, and that's it.' Then you need to take a journey to discover what Jesus wants from us.
"It's easy to skim through a passage and say, 'I got it,' just as I became engaged in researching and studying God's word. Hopefully, this results in a greater understanding of the passage. The key is the Bible itself; the Old and New Testaments are treasure troves of supporting verses. You will find the true meaning that God and Jesus Christ are telling you.
"In Matthew 7:7, 'Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.' I hope and pray that you will find this book helpful as you read through it and discover the true treasure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Whitehead's new book is purposely made to give readers a better understanding of the Revelation by supported scriptures from both Old and New Testament with summaries.
Through this book, the author hopes that it will become helpful to readers as they continue their spiritual journey in discovering the true treasure that will lead them to the glory of God.
