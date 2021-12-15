MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "PJ's Adventures in Faith": a fun-filled narrative with powerful faith-based lessons. "PJ's Adventures in Faith" is the creation of published author Jerry Yarnell, a devoted husband and loving father. Yarnell attended Gettysburg Seminary and has a Master of Divinity and went on to receive a Doctor of Ministry degree at Chicago Seminary.
Yarnell shares, "PJ's Adventures in Faith came from children's messages the author shared with his parish. The stories are based on his experiences growing up. PJ experienced many of the same difficulties in dealing with life and faith that most children do. He had to learn to make decisions on how to live his life knowing Jesus. These stories are shared in the hope they will help other children grow to know the Lord better.
Blessings!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Yarnell's new book will delight the imagination of young readers from any background.
Yarnell draws from years of experience in ministry and dedicated faith to share a collection of imaginative and encouraging children's stories.
Consumers can purchase "PJ's Adventures in Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "PJ's Adventures in Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing