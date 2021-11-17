MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Killer Secret": a fast-paced drama with a real-world feel. "A Killer Secret" is the creation of published author Jessica Allen.
Ms. Allen shares, "This book is a drama/thriller that is based on true events. Like many relationships, an innocent woman falls hard for a man she barely knows and ends up losing just about everything. Thankfully, she finally opens her eyes long enough to see what he is doing and is able to save herself from even more trauma and abuse.
"My hopes in writing this book were to let people know that they are not alone, and if they were a victim of emotional abuse or any other kind of abuse, to say something. It is not something to be ashamed of, and most importantly, they did not do anything to deserve the torture that they went through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Allen's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats from the first page.
Ms. Allen presents a thrilling fight for survival within the pages of this engaging novella.
Consumers can purchase "A Killer Secret" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Killer Secret," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
