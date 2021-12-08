MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm Done": a powerful story of one woman discovering a God-given strength. "I'm Done" is the creation of published author Jessica Andrews.
Andrews shares, "Diamond Jackson has always been told she is a diamond in the rough, but she never felt that way. Oftentimes, she felt unworthy of such a beautiful name. It came with expectations that she just couldn't meet. Diamond never wanted to play the victim role, but she is more than comfortable playing the invisible role. Diamond never realized how much she longed for acceptance, friendship, and love. Like many young women, she knew she had a deep longing for real love but Diamond didn't understand that there is really a thin line between love and hate. Reflecting on her past, Diamond discovers how broken she really is and leans on her faith in God to mend her brokenness. This, too, shall pass, she would often remind herself, but the passing just felt like torture and defeat. Nonetheless, a little part of Diamond believed the pressures of life would create a beautiful diamond in the rough. She had to believe… Faith!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Andrews's new book presents a compelling story of a woman's spiritual awakening.
Andrews's engaging fiction is one that will inspire and entertain as readers discover an affable cast of characters.
Consumers can purchase "I'm Done" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I'm Done," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
