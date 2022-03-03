MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wage War": a welcome opportunity for spiritual and personal growth. "Wage War" is the creation of published author Jessica Armstrong, a South Florida native who graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a degree in exceptional student education. She is currently teaching in an autism unit at a local elementary school.
Armstrong shares, "There is a war zone surrounding us all. Are we going to be on the battlefield? Will we stay on the sidelines? It is your call. All I know is that so many things are worth fighting for. When fighting for your life, loved ones, and against fear, peace of mind and victory are worth every bit of the work, sweat, and tears. Will you join me in the fight? Choosing to chase down the thing that terrifies us instead of trying to hide? You cannot stop the war from waging, but you were created to withstand the war. So let's. Wage. War."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Armstrong's new book will challenge believers to step forward in faith against the evils of the world.
Armstrong writes in hopes of empowering others to seek a strong connection to God through committed faith.
Consumers can purchase "Wage War" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wage War," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing