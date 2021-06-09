MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Cancer Made Mess": a poignant look inside life with cancer. "A Cancer Made Mess" is the creation of published author Jessica Bell-Alvarez, a loving wife and cancer survivor who formerly worked as an educator to low-income families to give back to a community that was similar in many ways to the author's own childhood.
Bell-Alvarez shares, "After suddenly being diagnosed with a rare form of aggressive cancer, I immediately started spiraling downward.
"Denial
Loneliness
Fear
Depression
Anger
Self-destructive behaviors
"My life was a disaster. I was a mess. I was doing just about everything I was instructed not to. All sense of responsibility flew out the window right along with my sense of morals. Further and further I slid into the deepest, darkest part of my life. I had come to terms with the fact that my life was over. I was going to die.
"Until I was rescued from not only cancer—but from myself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Bell-Alvarez's new book is a touching examination of the many ways one can be affected by a serious medical diagnosis.
From not being taken seriously to a severe spiral through coping with the diagnosis, the author invites readers to experience a deeply personal look at the annihilation cancer can leave in its wake.
View a synopsis of "A Cancer Made Mess" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Cancer Made Mess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Cancer Made Mess," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing