"Mommy, What's Wrong?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Hensarling is a simple children's narrative written in hopes of helping older siblings understand the changes a loving mother may be experiencing after delivering a baby.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mommy, What's Wrong?": a heartfelt message for mothers and children to share together. "Mommy, What's Wrong?" is the creation of published author Jessica Hensarling, a dedicated wife and mother of two daughters. She is a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas who has traveled on mission trips to Central and South America spreading the Word of God. Hensarling graduated from Spurger High School, received a bachelor's degree in history from East Texas Baptist University in 2016, and a master's degree in education administration from Lamar University in 2021.
Hensarling shares, "You just delivered a child, and suddenly your whole world changes. Emotions are high. Hormones are everywhere. Your body hurts. You question everything. Postpartum depression sneaks up like a thief in the night and steals your joy. Adding to your stress, you have older children at home to care for as well. How do you balance it all? Will they understand why you aren't joyful, playful, and nurturing all the time? How do you explain to a small child such a topic as depression? This book provides a way to help your child understand exactly what Mommy is going through during this time. The poem format makes it easy to follow and remember during those tough days when Mommy is struggling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Hensarling's new book raises awareness of the very real struggle faced by many affected by postpartum mood imbalances.
Hensarling shares from a personal experience and understanding that most young children need help in understanding what depression or anxiety can look like.
Consumers can purchase "Mommy, What's Wrong?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mommy, What's Wrong?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing