MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What's the Worst That Can Happen?": a captivating search for a new beginning as a mother seeks a new life in the Church of God. "What's the Worst That Can Happen?" is the creation of published author Jessica Khan, a brilliant writer and a loving mother.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Growing up with an abusive father, Jessica started motherhood at an early age. As a young adult, all she can think about was getting drunk and partying all the time while her mom watches her children. Then a tragedy happens. She loses her mom, two sons, and a niece, and her only child left is hospitalized. She doesn't know which way to turn and finds herself into depression and drugs. Until a friend invites her to church, and she discovered a new life that makes her the woman she is today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Khan's new book is a riveting novel that carries the autobiography of her journey throughout life and past her lowest points when she finally embraced renewal with the help of God's graces.
View a synopsis of "What's the Worst That Can Happen?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What's the Worst That Can Happen?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What's the Worst That Can Happen?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
