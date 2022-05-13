"Jesus and Princesses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica McGraw is a fun and inspiring message of faith to share with young readers during their nightly routine to settle in for bed.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus and Princesses": a lighthearted message of faith for young readers. "Jesus and Princesses" is the creation of published author Jessica McGraw, a loving wife and mother who spends her time advocating for those with mental health and substance use disorders and teaching yoga.
McGraw shares, "Jesus and Princesses was composed from real experiences encountered by Eleanor and her parents at bedtime. Eleanor is a little girl who is afraid to go to bed, finds all the reasons to not go to bed, and eventually agrees to sleep after the promises of being kept safe by Jesus and her princess dolls.
"Eleanor is gently reminded that Jesus is all around, and by snuggling her princess dolls, she is sure to be safe and sound throughout the night. Jesus and Princesses is guaranteed to resonate with Christian families, especially those with little girls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica McGraw's new book offers a reassuring message of God's love for young readers.
McGraw draws inspiration from a beloved daughter and shares in hopes of encouraging other little ones to trust in God's protection.
Consumers can purchase "Jesus and Princesses" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jesus and Princesses," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
