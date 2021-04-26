MEADVILLE, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Natalie Bug: My Life With Cytomegalovirus (CMV)": an inspiring tale of hope. "Natalie Bug: My Life With Cytomegalovirus (CMV)" is the creation of published author, Jessica Rachels, a devoted wife, mother, and advocate for those with disabilities.
Rachels shares, "My name is Natalie Rachels; I am fourteen years old.
I was born affected by the Cytomegalovirus.
This is my story about my life—
the good, bad, and ugly.
This book also touches on how to interact
with people like me who have different abilities.
God has taught my family and me
that anything is possible if one puts their mind to it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Rachels' new book is an inspiring story of strength and faith in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
Pairing an educational writing style along with art created by her daughter, Makala, Rachels offers readers a unique look into life living with disabilities and encourages readers to consider how they interact with these loving individuals.
