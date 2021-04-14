MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Time for a Revolution": an eye-opening discussion of the keys and tools that can help wipe out the magnitudes of deception plaguing the minds of believers. "It's Time for a Revolution" is the creation of published author Jessica Rothmeyer, Ph.D., a writer with a master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and a doctorate in Clinical Christian Counseling.
Rothmeyer, Ph.D. writes, "It's Time for a Revolution takes an in-depth look at modern-day thinking and worldly teaching that is keeping the general population sick, oppressed, and without hope. The pressure and constant buzz of mainstream media has led to the rejection of most things Godly or biblical. Never has the path to truth been so twisted and camouflaged. This book will address common areas of deception that have led to the dysfunction and disease we see in the world today. Biblical principles that will be addressed: why God/Heaven is such a mystery, how to find radical freedom from plaguing mental and emotional issues, and discovering the truth about diet, money and physical healing. Through twenty years of research and client interactions, Dr. Jessica Rothmeyer has discovered the keys to healing and freedom, and it all begins by having a Kingdom mind-set. Taking biblical truths from God's Word and teaching them to her clients, helped to rewire their minds and hearts to align with God's; which led to incredible and miraculous healings. It is through writing this book that these revelations would spread to the masses, bringing supernatural freedom to people across the world, those who are living in fear, confusion, and poor health due to embracing the false teachings and empty promises made by academics, politicians, health care providers, and science. Let us return to having a Godly thought-life. Choosing to love others as Jesus loves us. And to be ever-vigilant to the leadership of the Holy Spirit, as the new mind-set, will change people's lives like never before. The human race has been duped and suffering for long enough! It's time for a revolution."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Rothmeyer, Ph.D.'s new book is a great source of spiritual inspiration and biblical truths that allow one to grasp enough wisdom as they walk their Christian journey and be vigilant of the temptations of evil.
View a synopsis of "It's Time for a Revolution" on YouTube.
