MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through Small Eyes: Mia's Story": a sweet and humorous dog tale. "Through Small Eyes: Mia's Story" is the creation of published author Jessica Stafford, a native of Tennessee with a passion for animals.
Stafford shares, "Through Small Eyes: Mia's Story is the tale of a dog named Mia who is adopted and brought to live with another dog named Harley. Being from two very different worlds, Mia and Harley find it difficult to share the same home and family. What seems at first an unlikely pair might just be the start of a wonderful friendship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Stafford's new book is an enjoyable family story with important lessons on acceptance and learning to handle change.
With a darling story and creative illustrations, young readers will be entertained to follow the frolicsome adventures of Mia and Harley.
View a synopsis of "Through Small Eyes: Mia's Story" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Through Small Eyes: Mia's Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
