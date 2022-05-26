"Ducks in the Pond" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessie Haines is a fun and humorous story that will entertain the imagination of young readers as a silly tale unfolds of life on the pond.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ducks in the Pond": a charming tale that will ignite the imagination. "Ducks in the Pond" is the creation of published author Jessie Haines, a dedicated working mother who values time shared reading with her inquisitive three-year-old son.
Haines shares, "The pond, normally filled with ducks, appears to be empty—and an empty pond opens the door for many questions. Where did all the ducks go? When ducks are not in the pond, what can they possibly be doing? Do they like to do the same activities that people like to do? Can they really be sleeping, shopping, or even eating pizza? Maybe they just flew away for the day.
"So what happens when another animal is spotted swimming where the ducks used to swim? Can it really mean the ducks have left the pond forever? Will the ducks eventually make their way back?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie Haines's new book offers an entertaining narrative alongside vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young minds.
Haines shares in hopes of bringing joy to young readers whether they are listening to a story read aloud or beginning to read independently.
