MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spices of Life: A Diverse Collection of Poetry": an enjoyable collection of poems that will encourage and inspire. "Spices of Life: A Diverse Collection of Poetry" is the creation of published author Jessie R. Burgess, a loving mother and grandmother who is a native of Walterboro, South Carolina. Burgess is a veteran correctional officer of sixteen years, having reached the rank of sergeant. She also earned an Associate of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration–Management from Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Burgess shares, "Spices of Life reflects on a poem that was written. It is a great pleasure to express beautiful thoughts in more ways than one. Merely regarding how you feel about someone or how much you are blessed, it gives an outlook on a variety of choices that one can endure in life to share a laugh or two, show an act of kindness, or just be a reason to brighten someone's day. With life experiences and a carefree lifestyle, one can enjoy their hopes and dreams. The things you go through in life give you a different taste, and you have to believe in yourself and be the best you can be and know that you can improve your personal growth and self-improvement with each opportunity. Trust that your efforts will prevail in whatever you do. Live, laugh, and enjoy the spices of life. As long as you are happy at what you do, be appreciative and inspired."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie R. Burgess's new book is a collection of poetry that offers a delightfully positive outlook.
Burgess writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to seek the positive in life and strive for self-improvement with each encounter, opportunity, or unexpected turn of events.
