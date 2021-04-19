MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond Simple Belief: God's Transforming Process to Genuine Faith": an illuminating analysis that examines biblical narratives and puts into perspective how God and the Spirit transform beliefs as revealed in the scriptures. "Beyond Simple Belief: God's Transforming Process to Genuine Faith" is the creation of published authors JF Jeff Etchberger with JL Julie Lopes. JF Jeff Etchberger, a genuine, born-again believer, began to see God's direction in his life and focus on His transforming process to genuine faith through the ministry of pastoral counseling and mentoring.
JF Jeff Etchberger with JL Julie Lopes share, "This book focuses on how God transforms simple belief, that which enables us to believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God who died for our sins, into genuine faith like that of Abraham, Jacob, David, and others. The biblical texts of the lives of these individuals reveal that genuine belief is the beginning of movement in the process of becoming, of being transformed over time. This process moves a person's faith beyond simple belief, comprised of mental assent to facts, to a genuine faith that encompasses trust in God, surrender to his will, and a heartfelt embrace of what is believed. This genuine faith results in obedience to the one believed.
"Many biblical texts make it explicit that it is God the Holy Spirit who does this work of transformation. Scripture provides no direct explanation about how that work is accomplished; however, the texts reveal it when you look for it. This book reexamines some of the familiar biblical stories of well-known and important biblical characters. We focus on how God brought about his transforming work through daily life events to move each one, over time, from simple belief to genuine faith anchored in deep trust. This trust enabled them to obey God in challenging circumstances.
"We pray that this analysis of the great biblical characters as revealed in Scripture will help you understand how God might be working in your own life to transform your simple belief into genuine faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JF Jeff Etchberger with JL Julie Lopes's new book is a brilliant study that magnifies God's transforming work to remind readers of His greatness to get them through life.
