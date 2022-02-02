MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be an Overcomer…Even If You Have to Do It Several Times": a potent opportunity for reflection on the why's of life and death. "Be an Overcomer…Even If You Have to Do It Several Times" is the creation of published author Jill Dorman, a loving wife and stepmother who has over twenty years of experience in the education field. Dorman is a graduate of Ohio State University and Concordia University, carrying two graduate degrees in education and educational leadership.
Dorman shares, "Why me? Why my family? Why can't I ever catch a break?
"How many times have you uttered those words? Those were the exact words I asked numerous times in my adult life. Recently married and seemingly in good health, I was living life to its fullest until one day, I realized something was not quite right. As much as I tried to ignore it, it would not go away. Reluctantly, I went to the doctor and found out the news no one wants to hear. But why did the signals my body gave me disappear when I finally went to be examined by a doctor? Was it all in my head? Or was it a sign from God to get me where I needed to be?
"In this devotional journal, you will walk through my breast cancer journey followed by my husband's life-altering medical emergency. You will learn how to rely on God and understand that everything really does happen for a reason. You will learn a lot about yourself in the process. You will discover strength you never knew you had. You will discover the best of your life is still to come. There are people out there who are waiting to meet someone just like you. There are people out there whose lives you will change without even realizing it. There are people who need you. There are people you have a huge impact on daily. Come on this journey with me as I help you…Be an Overcomer!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Dorman's new book is a thoughtful discussion of the trials and tribulations experienced by several family members fighting against all odds to overcome cancer.
Dorman offers readers a private look into a family driven by positivity and faith even in the darkest moments.
