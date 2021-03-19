MEADVILLE, Pa., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Visit To Planet Earth: A View Of Biblical Principles as Seen by Sam Hartfield": an insightful exposition that presents a commentary on the biblical principles in the hopes of bringing a clear understanding to God's children. This work is the creation of published authors Jim Stratton, an avid artist and a part-time contractor; and Rebecca Stratton, an active choir member at Southside Baptist church.
Jim and Rebecca Stratton share, "A Visit to Planet Earth is a commentary in summary form of the Holy Bible and its principles as viewed by Sam Hartfield, who passed away in 2010. Jim Stratton and his wife, Rebecca, Sam's sister, have written this book from notes and conversations with Sam in the years before his death.
"We sincerely hope that this little book will not only give you insight into a basic interpretation of the Bible's core values but also that it will help you connect some of those values with the inspired Word of God. Our country was founded on basic laws expressed in the Word and are ones that our country should hold near and dear.
"It is our wish that you find peace, solace, and joy within these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim and Rebecca Stratton's new book is a spiritual journey from start to finish that offers a fresh view of the Scriptures. It is their hope to bring God's Word to His people by helping bring solace and hope through these inspiring pages.
