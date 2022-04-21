"The Boy Who Hated Homework" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Brawner is an enjoyable story that imparts an important message of personal accountability and taking pride in one's work.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Boy Who Hated Homework": an encouraging narrative with an important message. "The Boy Who Hated Homework" is the creation of published author Jim Brawner, a thirty-five-year veteran of the radio and television industry.
Brawner shares, "A young boy overcomes his fear of homework when he discovers that he has the intelligence and fortitude to develop his own unique process of dealing with hardships.
"Similar to millions of kids, Ben hates doing homework. But as punishments and negative repercussions arise, Ben works to develop a way so he can make homework manageable. Positive results make his educational journey worthwhile for him and a possible guide for others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Brawner's new book features enjoyable illustrations by Anthony Sturmas.
Brawner shares in hopes of helping instill positive work ethics into the minds of young readers as they explore the path set before Ben.
