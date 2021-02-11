MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Way": an exciting tale of mysteries, adventures, buried secrets, pursuit of survival, and many others that circle a quaint little mysterious town. "His Way" is the creation of published author Jim H. Ainsworth, an award-winning writer of fifteen books. He has been an accountant, financial planner, stockbroker, team roper and owner of a western wear and tack store. His writing is inspired by real experiences.
Ainsworth shares, "The small Texas town of Riverby is on the road to recovery from scandals and corruption that led to the murder of their beloved sheriff when the wife of an eccentric professor commits suicide. During a somber graveside service, her deviant son pushes the elderly funeral director into his mother's open grave. When the town's stately funeral home is destroyed by fire and a small girl's party dress is discovered in an abandoned shack, Riverby's survival seems threatened. Then a stranger steps off a train and hobbles across a field to free a man from a trap just in time to save his hand and possibly his life. The Circle of Hurt takes in this obscure and enigmatic stranger with the intention of helping him, but it is The Circle and the town that receives help. The chain of dark events is not broken, but light begins to triumph over darkness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim H. Ainsworth's new book is a brilliant novel that weaves a riveting fusion of reality and fiction. This interesting saga into Riverby will get the readers thrilled and curious of what happens next!
