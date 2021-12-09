MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Lovely Web": a powerful collection of faith-based poetry that will encourage readers to find God in the big and small moments. "God's Lovely Web" is the creation of published author Jim Hawley, a dedicated Christian and lover of travel.
Hawley shares, "Beauty and harsh ugliness sometimes make a connection. Through the trials of life, you might step over a rock just to step in a hole. You might say, Where is the beauty in that? The beauty in that is God will and does lift you up, dust you off, and set you on His way. The process is the same if you stumble on that rock and just fall.
"You might find yourself in a barren and lonely land…thirsting and hungering…
Speak God's Word, and experience the beauty and fullness of the Holy One…
Drink from His never-ending well, and eat from the manna He provides…
"Stop and smell God's garden that lies within these poems.
Lift up your hands and shout, "HE WILL SMILE.""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Hawley's new book will engage the imagination of readers as they explore the author's vibrant imagery.
Hawley's passion for God is apparent within the pages of this creative anthology.
