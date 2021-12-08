MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pilgrimage: The Inner Journey to God": a potent examination of faith and determination. "Pilgrimage: The Inner Journey to God" is the creation of published author Jim Moe, a former Catholic priest who left the priesthood after fourteen years to pursue a life of love with his beloved wife, who sadly passed away in 2007 after twenty-one years of marriage.
Moe shares, "Every human heart is on a pilgrimage seeking a spiritual connection, a divine encounter, or an epiphany that helps us make sense of it all. Walking the five-hundred-mile pilgrimage of the Camino de Santiago with my sister, I found Santiago was not only a destination but also a humble attitude of mind.
"Santiago is being open to God and his grace in nature, in the struggles and challenges of our heart, in the surprises of the path, and the encounters with other pilgrims. Each person's pilgrimage is an unfinished story until we meet God face-to-face. Besides our ups and downs, it is the story of God always trying to enter our lives and draw us more deeply into his life and love. That is the pilgrimage I hope you discover in these pages and in your life.
"Have a good journey!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Moe's new book will offer encouragement and hope to those who seek a strong connection with God.
Moe shares a tale of having one's faith challenged and strengthened within the pages of this compelling autobiographical work.
