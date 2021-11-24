MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Summer Vacation: The Adventures of Buddy and Sissy": a sweet family-friendly tale for young readers. "My Summer Vacation: The Adventures of Buddy and Sissy" is the creation of published author Jimmie King.
King shares, "I like to thank God, for giving me the ability to write and for all my blessings. Without Him none of this would be possible. Also, my mother and father Sam and Doris Baldwin who only had a second and a tenth-grade education. We should all strive to do better than our parents, it won't always be easy, but you can become whatever you want too. Thank you to all my kids. Thank you to all my brothers and sisters, friends, and relatives. Thank you, Mrs. Bertha Prater, for allowing me to serve you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmie King's new book is the second installment in the author's The Adventures of Buddy and Sissy series.
King presents an engaging and vibrantly illustrated work for the entertainment of young readers everywhere.
