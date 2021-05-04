MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeking after the Man in Me": a potent argument for faith. "Seeking after the Man in Me" is the creation of published author, Jimmie Thompson, a devoted husband and loving father.
Thompson shares, "Seeking after the Man in me (us) is simple, but not so easy. First, we must accept the Son of Man (Son of God), Jesus, as our personal Savior. Secondly, we have to study the Word of God (the teachings of Jesus, the gospel or good news), mainly the first four books of the New Testament. Thirdly, we have to apply Jesus's teachings toward our lives as much as possible on a daily basis. This is how we seek after the Man is us, who abides in us after accepting the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in our hearts. Without this spiritual heart transplant, it is quite impossible to walk in your man or womanhood. Why do we need a changed heart? After the fall of man, our hearts became deceitful and wicked (Jer. 17:9). Therefore, we need a savior. For as in Adam (man), all die, even so in Christ all shall be made alive (1 Cor. 15:22). Though this may be a challenging journey with the Most High God, He will give us rest (peace) and overall joy, even in these difficult times. We overcome the Adversary and the world by our faith and faith alone in Jesus. Trust our Lord Jesus and watch Him do wonders throughout your walk of faith.
I am the vine, you are the branches, He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. (John 15:5)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmie Thompson's new book is an invigorating call to those who seek a deeper faith.
Offering a straightforward argument for salvation, Thompson hopes to reach those among us who may feel they have fallen too far from grace to recover.
