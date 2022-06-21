"Just a Dream: The Story of Jimmy Clanton: From Singer to Servant of God!" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jimmy Clanton and Sandy Weeks is the engaging story of one man's rise to fame and the unexpected journey of faith that began in 1980.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just a Dream: The Story of Jimmy Clanton: From Singer to Servant of God!": an enjoyable and inspiring memoir. "Just a Dream: The Story of Jimmy Clanton: From Singer to Servant of God!" is the creation of published authors Jimmy Clanton and Sandy Weeks.
Clanton and Weeks share, "Jimmy Clanton became an internationally recognized rock and roll singer in the late 1950s and continues to perform to this day. Some of his hit songs were 'Just a Dream,' 'Go, Jimmy, Go,' and 'Venus in Blue Jeans.' He also starred in the iconic rock and roll movie Go, Johnny, Go, produced by rock and roll DJ legend Alan Freed. He has performed with most of the major artists who made up the roots of rock and roll. Jimmy had it all, fame and fortune, but something was missing!
"His life was forever changed one night in August 1980. Through a visitation from the God of this universe, Jimmy was truly born again! In telling of his story, Jimmy shares his experiences and how God has supernaturally guided him through life, step by step, to this very day!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Clanton and Sandy Weeks's new book will take readers into the exciting world of rock and roll, as well as provide a look into a profound moment of divine intervention.
Clanton and Weeks paint a vivid and engaging picture of Clanton's exciting and inspiring life within the pages of this entertaining work.
