MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ran Like Joseph": a gripping tale of faith and suspense. "Ran Like Joseph" is the creation of published author Jimmy Deas, a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather who earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia. Deas served as a pastor for thirty-six years.
Deas shares, "'Ran...Joseph' were the last words Sammy Garber would speak. His death was ruled an accident but those words haunted Rev. Mark Thomas and he believed they were the key to understanding why the young man died.
"Mark Thomas is a first-time pastor in a small North Florida town. He learns the joys and sorrows, the highs and the lows of serving as a pastor as he develops strong bonds with members of his congregation.
"Ran Like Joseph is a narrative of what everyday life is like in a small community where people care for their neighbors, support one another during times of crisis, and are sustained by their faith in God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Deas's new book will have readers engaged from the start as he paints a vivid image of life in a small town.
Readers will discover a compelling and articulate tale within the pages of this suspenseful fiction.
