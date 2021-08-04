MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Garden Tomb: Hope Shines Through": a potent opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth. "The Garden Tomb: Hope Shines Through" is the creation of published author Jimmy Foster, an ordained Baptist minister and resident of Georgia who has served for forty-five years in ministry.
Foster shares, "HE IS RISEN!
It was the news that shook the world.
To the brokenhearted, the news broke in waves of sheer joy.
To those facing the darkness of death, it provided the promise of life.
No longer did mankind need to feel hopeless.
From an empty tomb, our hope came shining through!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Foster's new book is a compelling presentation inspired by the author's work in ministry and continued religious study.
Foster's dedicated study and passion for sharing God's word is on display within this detailed and deeply moving discussion of Christ's resurrection.
View a synopsis of "The Garden Tomb: Hope Shines Through" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Garden Tomb: Hope Shines Through" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Garden Tomb: Hope Shines Through," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing