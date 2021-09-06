MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Velvet Meets the Iron Curtain: The Autobiography of a Czech Dancer": a moving and fascinating story of one man's journey through life. "Velvet Meets the Iron Curtain: The Autobiography of a Czech Dancer" is the creation of published author Jiri Sebastian Voborsky, a loving husband and father who has seen great success as a dancer, creative director, and choreographer. Voborsky is an honors graduate of a state ballet school and a former ballet company member of the F. X. Šalda State Theater in the Czech Republic. He was privileged to perform in communities across the United States as well as in cities such as Paris, London, Moscow, Berlin, Brussels, Jerusalem, Toronto, Yerevan, Singapore, Tegucigalpa, Kiev, Amsterdam, and countless others.
Voborsky shares, "Velvet Meets the Iron Curtain is a true story of an unexpected revolution of the heart.
"This autobiography tells a story of a man born behind the Iron Curtain of Communist Czechoslovakia, a nation known for its cultural and historical heritage and for its prevailing atheistic view on life. Jiri Sebastian Voborsky tells his story of growing up under the heavy fist of the totalitarian regime. In a moving and captivating way, he writes of his experience of the 1989 Velvet Revolution and passionately recounts his own revolt against the voice of spiritual depravity when met by his Savior, Jesus Christ.
"This narrative paints a picture of the profound truth that God, in His wisdom, carefully orchestrates the events of our lives, allowing us to arrive at the very moment where the exchange between man and God takes place. As a high school student, Jiri was privileged to be one out of ten million Czechs who was given the opportunity to personally encounter Jesus Christ. As a professional ballet dancer, Jiri's path of life then brought him to America where he blossomed into a world-renowned choreographer and became a passionate artist pointing thousands to that same Messiah, both here in the United States and around the world.
"Jiri's desire for his story is to bring hope and inspiration to the readers' lives as they perceive to learn of their own special place in the heart of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jiri Sebastian Voborsky's new book is an articulate and private look into the author's personal and spiritual life.
Voborsky spins an engaging tale of redemption and salvation in hopes of encouraging others to seek the peace and love Jesus offers.
