MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Story": a delightful collection that encourages reflection and prayer. "His Story" is the creation of published author JL Zink, a native of Pennsylvania who later left home to ultimately become a lay minister in a small church.
Zink shares, "When I was a child, many speakers came through our home. Preachers and missionaries alike had wonderful tales to tell. Many times after the evening service, we sat around the dining room table, eating finger food and listening to the guest speaker tell more narratives. About half of the stories in this book are my version of the accounts they told. As a young boy, I was spellbound by the facts of history and the tales that illustrate the facts of history. As I grew older, I began to realize that the legends of history are dull and worthless without its main character—God. Him! It's His story! The rest of the book is based on the life of real people I call Amos, Rachel, and Victor. Still, the main character is God. I changed the names, places, and dates just to protect the guilty—the ones guilty of thinking they are the most important part of the story. We all do it. We call our lives our story, but if we will place our hand in His hand, our history becomes His story. I hope this book encourages you to make your story His story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JL Zink's new book is based on the author's experiences with other religious leaders over a lifetime.
Zink shares in hopes of aiding others in their spiritual journey through carefully presented faith-based lessons.
