"The Inimical" from Christian Faith Publishing author JLR- Writer is a compelling tale of good versus evil and what happens when that battle moves to the physical realm.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Inimical": a gripping fiction that offers suspense and thrills. "The Inimical" is the creation of published author JLR- Writer, an American Christian author from Houston, Texas, with a passion to create horror stories built from Biblical foundations.
JLR- Writer shares, "Even those that grip the cross aren't safe.
"They say we battle not against flesh and blood, but what happens when flesh and blood get involved and the human willpower is compromised by demonic forces?
"Meet Eli Smith, a former occult member turned pastor and demon hunter who barely escaped with his own life, but tragically, his wife and daughter were brutally murdered fifteen years ago.
"Since then, Eli's been on a mission helping families, businesses, and churches infested by the evil supernatural realm. But his former occult group resurfaced, taking strongholds in Sea Forest and Day-Port City, pledging to cause genocide on the Christian body.
"They are led by the iron hand of Benny Augustin, the dark priest who spills false doctrine to control the ones he scattered and unmercifully slaughtering the believers for the glory of Satan. May God watch over us all during these testing times.
"Welcome to The Inimical. The name itself explains it all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JLR- Writer's new book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they race to see what awaits Eli as he battles against the forces of darkness.
JLR- Writer presents a powerful narrative that offers unexpected twists of fate and a cast of well-developed characters for the enjoyment of readers who have a passion for supernatural thrillers.
Consumers can purchase "The Inimical" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
