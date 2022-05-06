"40 Days and 40 Nights: #SpiritualFacts Written under the Inspiration of the Holy Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jo. A. Cantu is a heartfelt testament to the author's spiritual experiences and key scripture.
Cantu shares, "To know Jesus is to know the truth; it is the reckoning of your path in life.
"The human side of us tends to keep up bound, limited in areas God never intended us to be limited in. These forty days and forty nights offer scripture, a piece of my struggle, hashtags that represent spiritual facts, and how the Lord has taught me to conquer the days of my life. I pray you spend the next forty days and forty nights meditating on the goodness of God and the fact that He alone is the Waymaker."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo. A. Cantu's new book will encourage and rejuvenate the spirit as readers consider the careful points made within.
Cantu shares in hopes of encouraging others to develop and nurture a strong relationship with their faith.
