MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Owen": a lovely story of a little bull on an unexpected journey. "The Adventures of Owen" is the creation of published author Jo Ann West, a loving mother and grandmother who is also a registered nurse and animal lover.
West shares, "The Adventures of Owen is the story of a young bull who is born on a dairy farm and separated from his mother. His adventures begin after he runs away and makes new friends. It is the wonderful story of friendship and promises and the never-ending bond that love creates."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Ann West's new book will delight and entertain young readers and the adults who love them.
West is excited to present a tale that not only explores friendship but also the importance of treating animals with kindness and respect.
