MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Duke of Silver River: A Tale of Noahsark": an enjoyable fantasy tale. "The Duke of Silver River: A Tale of Noahsark" is the creation of published author Jo Estell, a loving wife and avid fan of fantasy and science fiction. She is also a passionate animal lover who currently owns five rescue cats.

Estell shares, "A chance encounter on a muddy village road brings two destined hearts together, but an oath made in haste keeps them apart until a tragic death occurs. Years later, a treacherous scheme brings war and a catastrophic injury that could cost them everything. Will misfortune bring them grief and heartache, or will love overcome all?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jo Estell's new book is a gratifying exploration of a fresh world where adventure abounds.

Join the Duke Edward and Autumn in their debut tale that offers readers moments of romance, heartbreak, and adventure.

View a synopsis of "The Duke of Silver River: A Tale of Noahsark" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase" The Duke of Silver River: A Tale of Noahsark" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Duke of Silver River: A Tale of Noahsark," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.