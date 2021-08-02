MEADVILLE, Pa., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Christmas Fable" is an enchanting tale of the Coming of Jesus Christ and the wondrous events that built up to the moment of His birth in Bethlehem. Author Joan Carter was a loving grandmother who spent most of her life in Storrs, Connecticut. She wrote this sweet story late in life and read it to her grandchildren and their children on Christmas Eve. Publishing "A Christmas Fable" was a heartfelt way for Joan's daughter and granddaughter to memorialize her magical story. They teamed up with award-winning artist Susan Monty (susanmonty.com), whose illustrations brought the characters to life. Children of all ages will fall in love with her endearing forest animals.
Carter shares, "It was a cold and crisp Christmas Eve. The animals of the forest come from near and far, through the snow, to gather around Saint Nicholas and hear him read the most wonderful story ever written. He tells them how, many years ago this very night, Joseph arrived in Bethlehem with his wife Mary just in time for her to give birth to baby Jesus. He reminds them all of the amazing events that happened that night, and how the animals were there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Carter's new book is an entertaining creation fit for every child. This lovely book brings joy as it takes one on a journey back to the moment when Jesus the Savior first blessed this earth. It is sure to become a family favorite.
View a synopsis of "A Christmas Fable" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Christmas Fable" at bookstores, or online at Amazon, iTunes, or Barnes and Noble.
