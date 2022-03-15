MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Capacity: Radical but Persuasive Godly Perspectives": a reflective and encouraging treatise. "Capacity: Radical but Persuasive Godly Perspectives" is the creation of published author Joan Jones, a devoted wife, loving mother, and freelance online copywriter whose professional career began in 2015.
Jones shares, "We can flourish in every category of our lives based on the simple understanding of our capacity versus our ability, as we exert every effort to become the champions God designed us to be. Stimulating life stories, in-depth research, and other examples from a biblical standpoint will illuminate our minds to the true meaning of these two words, and we'll clearly see why they're not identical. There is a fine line between the two.
"What grasped my curiosity is that there is a fine 'line,' and I wanted to see clearly what that is. I didn't want to guess and introduce my own opinions but relied on the summations of grammarians and other scientific conclusions. We can also see that throughout this book, God's perspectives give glaring insight into these definitions, which to some may seem radical. We see how he makes it crystal clear why we need to consider the differences between the two. So we can know that with both our capacities and our abilities, we can succeed when we venture out with the energy of our convictions.
"A prominently known and greatly beloved teacher once revealed the truth that if certain similar words all meant the same thing, then grammar is devoid as a source of authority."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Jones's new book will challenge readers to reflect and genuinely consider the information found within.
Jones's careful balance of reflections, personal research, and relevant scripture will engage readers from the first page.
