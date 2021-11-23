MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Elvis and Tequila: My Babies: A True Story: E.T.": a charming animal love story. "Elvis and Tequila: My Babies: A True Story: E.T." is the creation of published author Joan Marie Ann Fisher.
Fisher shares, "Two little puppies search for love. This is a wonderful exciting story for all ages. It's about two very sweet and lovable Chihuahua puppies that had no idea as to where their lifes would lead them. Elvis had heard about Tequila, but never thought he would meet her until one day their hearts met. This is a truly lovable story.
"We are two little puppies who searched for love and found a whole new lifetime with our pretty lady."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Marie Ann Fisher's new book is a wholesome tale of love between two cherished dogs.
With a sweet story and charming imagery, Fisher welcomes readers to meet Tequila and Elvis, a bonded pair of chihuahuas.
