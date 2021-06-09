MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gleanings": an enjoyable collection of inspired thoughts and aphorisms. "Gleanings" is the creation of published author Joan Poggi Alessandria.
Alessandria shares, "The author, Joan Poggi Alessandria, a devout Christian, decided to collect and preserve one-line expressions for more than fifty years. She felt the story of Ruth was a classic example of love and joy. Ruth was widowed early in her marriage and decided to stay with her mother-in-law, contrary to the custom of returning to her original home. The time for harvesting was at hand and since she was living with her mother-in-law, Ruth decided to glean grain during harvest time. She asked permission to follow behind the harvesters to glean (pick up) grain that fell on the ground. They gladly gave permission and added to her basket. This story exhibits the love and caring Ruth experienced when she married into her new home. Her lineage led to David, who became Israel's king. The story of Ruth is a good example of love, devotion, and kindness that filled Joan's life. Read the single line expressions and find peace, love, and humor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joan Poggi Alessandria's new book is an inspiring and, oftentimes, humorous collection of anecdotes.
Balancing humor with faith-based insights, Alessandria shares these thoughts in hopes of entertaining and inspiring readers everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Gleanings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Gleanings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gleanings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing